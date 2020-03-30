Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Acquires New Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,242 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,000. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.8% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,468,497,000 after acquiring an additional 600,041 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $790,859,000 after buying an additional 879,345 shares during the period. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Cfra increased their price objective on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.42.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT traded up $8.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.76. 1,533,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,579,920. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,138.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $116.13 and a 52-week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

