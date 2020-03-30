Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (LON:JET) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (LON:JET) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,517.50 ($112.04).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,500 ($111.81) to GBX 8,820 ($116.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,000 ($105.24) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,600 ($99.97) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,650 ($126.94) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at GBX 6,075.75 ($79.92) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of GBX 65.28 ($0.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9,000 ($118.39).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

