John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,092 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.71% of John Bean Technologies worth $25,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 880,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,233,000 after acquiring an additional 161,197 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,340,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,006,000 after acquiring an additional 121,815 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 81,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 56,206 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 187,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,180,000 after purchasing an additional 51,850 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JBT shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. John Bean Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $74.52 on Monday. John Bean Technologies Corp has a twelve month low of $56.54 and a twelve month high of $127.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.46.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $545.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

