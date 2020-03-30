Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 458,187 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 985,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 458,187 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $72,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income stock opened at $56.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.22. Realty Income Corp has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $84.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.36 and its 200 day moving average is $75.15.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.233 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.04%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Realty Income from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.62.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.