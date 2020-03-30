Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Position in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,000,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,827 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 3.36% of Sailpoint Technologies worth $70,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SAIL. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

SAIL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $26.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sailpoint Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $15.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.37. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -159.38 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $29.24.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $89.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.61 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $360,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 213,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,138,662.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,639 shares in the company, valued at $33,618,033.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,544,400. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

