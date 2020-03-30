Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stock Holdings in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 840,523 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.31% of MAXIMUS worth $62,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS in the 4th quarter worth about $866,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 628.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,948 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 67,252 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,482 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, MAXIMUS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $651,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS stock opened at $55.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.86. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.42 and a 52-week high of $82.02.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $818.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.11 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 20.54%. MAXIMUS’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

