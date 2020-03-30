iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $25,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $73,000.

iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $199.04 on Monday. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $175.25 and a twelve month high of $261.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.7253 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from iShares US Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

