Invesco Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC reduced its position in Invesco Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Cleantech ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Cleantech ETF by 4,663.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 23,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 23,130 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 486,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,273,000 after acquiring an additional 102,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PZD opened at $37.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.34 and a 200-day moving average of $46.91. Invesco Cleantech ETF has a 52 week low of $32.41 and a 52 week high of $52.99.

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

