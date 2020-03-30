Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 322 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,218 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.4% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658,854 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 16,050.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after buying an additional 6,215,731 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,223 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $640,333,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,451,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra raised their price objective on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.42.

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $8.06 on Monday, hitting $157.76. 1,533,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,579,920. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.47 and a 200-day moving average of $153.98. The stock has a market cap of $1,138.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $116.13 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

