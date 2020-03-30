Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSIT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

NSIT opened at $39.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Insight Enterprises has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $73.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 2.06%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.94 per share, for a total transaction of $109,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,906.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

