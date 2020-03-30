Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) Holdings Boosted by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Ingredion worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INGR. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Ingredion by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,223,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,629,000 after purchasing an additional 148,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,445,000 after buying an additional 111,767 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,077,000 after buying an additional 507,195 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 4,702.9% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,419,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,933,000 after buying an additional 1,389,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,406,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,708,000 after buying an additional 170,056 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INGR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.99. 3,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.06. Ingredion Inc has a 12 month low of $59.11 and a 12 month high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Inc will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 37.89%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INGR. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $79.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

