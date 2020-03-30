Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IR. ValuEngine raised Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.25.

Shares of IR opened at $22.63 on Monday. Ingersoll-Rand has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.81.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.25 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total transaction of $535,511.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,124.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $1,372,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,615 shares in the company, valued at $15,726,324.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,867,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,339,015,000 after purchasing an additional 688,390 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 55,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 6.0% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 466.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 588,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,459,000 after acquiring an additional 484,218 shares during the last quarter.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

