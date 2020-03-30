Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Short Interest Update

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the February 27th total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of NYSE IBA opened at $34.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.89. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.50. Industrias Bachoco has a 52-week low of $28.04 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.46.
Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.41). Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $801.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.43 million. On average, analysts forecast that Industrias Bachoco will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday.
About Industrias Bachoco
Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segment, Poultry and Others It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.
