Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Short Interest Update

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the February 27th total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE IBA opened at $34.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.89. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.50. Industrias Bachoco has a 52-week low of $28.04 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.41). Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $801.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.43 million. On average, analysts forecast that Industrias Bachoco will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the third quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 121,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 29,747 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 638,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the fourth quarter worth $797,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 108,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segment, Poultry and Others It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

