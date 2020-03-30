Independent Research Analysts Give Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) a €66.00 Price Target

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been given a €66.00 ($76.74) target price by equities research analysts at Independent Research in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RHM. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. HSBC set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rheinmetall has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €85.40 ($99.30).

RHM stock traded down €0.78 ($0.91) during trading on Monday, hitting €62.56 ($72.74). The company had a trading volume of 255,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,244. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.66. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €79.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €99.14. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of €43.23 ($50.27) and a fifty-two week high of €118.60 ($137.91).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

