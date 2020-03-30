IMI (LON:IMI) Price Target Cut to GBX 635 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

IMI (LON:IMI) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 815 ($10.72) to GBX 635 ($8.35) in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IMI. Citigroup raised IMI to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BNP Paribas raised IMI to an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,275 ($16.77) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on IMI from GBX 1,125 ($14.80) to GBX 1,230 ($16.18) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,058.57 ($13.92).

Shares of IMI opened at GBX 713.80 ($9.39) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37. IMI has a one year low of GBX 619.80 ($8.15) and a one year high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.98). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 952.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,052.20.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a GBX 26.20 ($0.34) dividend. This is a positive change from IMI’s previous dividend of $14.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. IMI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.71%.

In related news, insider Daniel Shook sold 5,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 789 ($10.38), for a total value of £40,791.30 ($53,658.64). Insiders purchased a total of 36 shares of company stock valued at $37,852 in the last quarter.

About IMI

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

