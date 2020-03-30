Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IMAX. Canaccord Genuity raised Imax to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Imax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Imax to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark lowered Imax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Imax from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

In other news, CFO Patrick Mcclymont sold 14,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $201,441.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,918.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert D. Lister sold 21,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $306,656.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,209.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,744 shares of company stock valued at $549,390. 20.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Imax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Imax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Imax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Imax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Imax in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IMAX opened at $9.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $557.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.33. Imax has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $25.75.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.40 million. Imax had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Imax will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

