IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 465 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Tractor Supply by 10,412.9% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 906,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,706,000 after purchasing an additional 897,901 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,945,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,405,000 after purchasing an additional 622,515 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,831,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,108,000 after purchasing an additional 330,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,526,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,613,000 after acquiring an additional 302,843 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $83.10 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $63.89 and a one year high of $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.82 and its 200 day moving average is $92.94.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSCO. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.52.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III purchased 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,212.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

