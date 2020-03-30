IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $25.37 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.0% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,505,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,137 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,001 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.98.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $247.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,083.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $287.23 and its 200 day moving average is $270.53. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

