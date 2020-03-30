IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,287 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in IHS Markit by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Shares of INFO opened at $59.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. IHS Markit Ltd has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $81.65.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INFO. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on IHS Markit from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on IHS Markit from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on IHS Markit from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $110,065.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,301,580.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 1,302,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $101,785,125.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,408,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,118,897.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,801,216 shares of company stock valued at $141,958,771 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.