IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBKC. Zacks Investment Research raised IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 11,493 shares of IBERIABANK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $834,506.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,661,616.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in IBERIABANK by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,401,000 after purchasing an additional 59,295 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in IBERIABANK in the 3rd quarter worth about $944,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in IBERIABANK by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IBERIABANK by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in IBERIABANK by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBKC opened at $36.63 on Monday. IBERIABANK has a 12 month low of $25.65 and a 12 month high of $81.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.11). IBERIABANK had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $293.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IBERIABANK will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. This is a positive change from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.82%.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

