Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Raised to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HRNNF. CIBC raised shares of Hydro One from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Hydro One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

OTCMKTS:HRNNF opened at $18.04 on Monday. Hydro One has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $21.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.11.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission network and 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network; and 308 transmission stations.

