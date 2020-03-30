Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Upgraded by China Renaissance Securities to Buy

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) was upgraded by China Renaissance Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $35.00 target price on the stock. China Renaissance Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HTHT. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Huazhu Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.68.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $27.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.44. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Huazhu Group has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $45.39.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.18. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Huazhu Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Huazhu Group by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Huazhu Group by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 239,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,595,000 after acquiring an additional 116,949 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Huazhu Group by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,722,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Huazhu Group by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. 48.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.