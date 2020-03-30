Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $33.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Huazhu Group Limited is a hotel operator and franchisor primarily in China. It primary focus on economy and midscale hotel segments,China Lodging Group’s brands include Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing PremiumHotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Joya Hotel, VUE Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Orange Hotel and Manxin Hotel. The Company’s busines includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Lease and ownership model, the Company directly operateshotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Manachise model, the Company manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers. Franchise model, the Company provides training, reservation and support services to the franchised hotels and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. Huazhu Group Limited, formerly known as China Lodging Group Ltd., is based in Shanghai, China. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Huazhu Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised Huazhu Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Huazhu Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Huazhu Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a hold rating and a $39.10 price target on the stock. Finally, CLSA reiterated a sell rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.68.

Huazhu Group stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Huazhu Group has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $45.39. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.44.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.18. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 24.89%. Huazhu Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Huazhu Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

