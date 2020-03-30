H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.81

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$7.81 and last traded at C$7.88, with a volume of 275748 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.43.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.90. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.69, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.30.

In other news, Director Ronald C. Rutman bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$228,807.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,218,609 shares in the company, valued at C$9,294,208.98. Also, Director Edward Allen Gilbert bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.50 per share, with a total value of C$33,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 121,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,643,908.50. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 62,500 shares of company stock valued at $819,051.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:HR.UN)

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

