Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Stock Position Cut by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,971 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Hospitality Properties Trust worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SVC. grace capital bought a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 1,455.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SVC. Zacks Investment Research cut Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Hospitality Properties Trust from to in a research note on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley cut their target price on Hospitality Properties Trust from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SVC opened at $6.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.10. Hospitality Properties Trust has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $26.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.29 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

