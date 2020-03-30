HM Payson & Co. Invests $26,000 in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $9.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.45. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $14.27.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.