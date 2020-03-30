Hill & Smith’s (HILS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HILS. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Hill & Smith from GBX 1,610 ($21.18) to GBX 1,325 ($17.43) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Hill & Smith from GBX 1,315 ($17.30) to GBX 1,475 ($19.40) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Get Hill & Smith alerts:

Shares of Hill & Smith stock opened at GBX 870.50 ($11.45) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,346.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,353.32. Hill & Smith has a 1 year low of GBX 967 ($12.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,534 ($20.18). The stock has a market cap of $772.66 million and a PE ratio of 14.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. This is a boost from Hill & Smith’s previous dividend of $10.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Hill & Smith’s payout ratio is presently 0.76%.

Hill & Smith Company Profile

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC designs, manufactures, and supplies infrastructure products; and provides galvanizing services. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Products – Utilities; Infrastructure Products – Roads; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Infrastructure Products – Utilities segment provides industrial floorings, plastic drainage pipes, security fencing, industrial platforms and flooring, glass reinforced composite railway platforms, flood prevention barriers, plastic drainage pipes, energy grid components, pipe supports, and steel and composite products for a range of infrastructure markets, including energy creation and distribution, rail, water, and house building.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Hill & Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill & Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.