Hexo (TSE:HEXO) Shares Down 14.4%

Hexo Corp (TSE:HEXO)’s stock price was down 14.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.31 and last traded at C$1.31, approximately 569,599 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,720,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.53.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HEXO shares. Cormark downgraded Hexo from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Hexo from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Hexo from C$3.80 to C$1.90 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on Hexo from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Hexo from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.49.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.87. The company has a market cap of $434.70 million and a P/E ratio of -2.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

