Hess (HES) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hess (NYSE: HES) recently:

3/20/2020 – Hess was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $76.00.

3/20/2020 – Hess had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $83.00 to $59.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Hess had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $39.00 to $34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Hess had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Hess had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Hess was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $70.00.

3/16/2020 – Hess was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Hess had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $80.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Hess had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Hess was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $75.00.

1/30/2020 – Hess was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock.

HES stock opened at $34.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.19. Hess Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 1.81.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Hess had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hess Corp. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.26%.

In other Hess news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $3,508,659.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,849,113.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 226,448 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $13,079,636.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,570,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,716,238.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 357,322 shares of company stock valued at $20,890,829. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,465,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,050,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,648 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,478,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $633,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,901 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,488,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $901,185,000 after acquiring an additional 645,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,630,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $442,984,000 after acquiring an additional 590,879 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

