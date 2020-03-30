Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) to announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Healthcare Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $121.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.47 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.57.

HR stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.68. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.39. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In other news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 1,616 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $58,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,884,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,251,000 after acquiring an additional 724,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,556,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2,647.1% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 8,762 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,828,000 after buying an additional 232,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 71,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

