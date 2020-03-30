HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $32.00. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on HD Supply from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:HDS opened at $27.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.04. HD Supply has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. HD Supply had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that HD Supply will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe acquired 142,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $3,982,063.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in HD Supply by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HD Supply by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in HD Supply by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in HD Supply by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in HD Supply by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

