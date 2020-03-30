Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service grew its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 511,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,778 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of Hartford Financial Services Group worth $31,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,276,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,763,000 after buying an additional 231,272 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 209.5% during the 4th quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 221,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 524,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,860,000 after buying an additional 14,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $11,018,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.35. The stock had a trading volume of 69,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,639,296. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.72. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This is a boost from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HIG shares. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

In related news, Director Trevor Fetter acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $413,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,924.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

