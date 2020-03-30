Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Position in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,072 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 38,168 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of Covanta worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Covanta during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Covanta by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,903 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Covanta by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,874 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 15,667 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Covanta during the third quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Covanta by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 106,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 87,300 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert S. Silberman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $194,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Covanta stock opened at $8.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 147.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63. Covanta Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $18.38.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.43 million. Covanta had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Covanta Holding Corp will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.33%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,428.57%.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

