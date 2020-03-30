Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 88,211 Shares of Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd Inc (NYSE:DSE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd Inc (NYSE:DSE) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 658,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,211 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd by 883.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000.

Get Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd alerts:

NYSE DSE opened at $0.62 on Monday. Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd Inc has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $5.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51.

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co and Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.