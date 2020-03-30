Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 65,533 Shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MQT) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 65,533 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 22,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II alerts:

Shares of MQT stock opened at $12.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.93. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $13.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%.

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.