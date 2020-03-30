Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 3,447 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,263 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,447 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Total during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Total by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Total by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,039 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Total by 1,154.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,762 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 57,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Total by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 104,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Total alerts:

In related news, Director S.A. Total bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $93,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 833,356 shares of company stock valued at $4,854,345 and sold 2,152,078 shares valued at $18,533,004.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TOT shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Sunday, January 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

NYSE:TOT opened at $35.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.81. Total SA has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $57.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $94.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. Total had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $49.28 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Total SA will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total SA (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.