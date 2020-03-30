Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 20,094 Shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd (NYSE:IHD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd (NYSE:IHD) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 289,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 20,094 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd during the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 145,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd by 105.7% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 183,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 94,551 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE IHD opened at $5.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.35. Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st.

Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd Company Profile

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

