Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 17,281 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,281 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PBA. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 181,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 360,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,365,000 after acquiring an additional 43,281 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 126,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 74,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PBA. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

PBA stock opened at $17.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $40.65.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.93%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 94.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.