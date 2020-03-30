Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 150,304 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 78.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150,304 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NNN. UBS Group AG raised its position in National Retail Properties by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 521,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,985,000 after purchasing an additional 221,274 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 224,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 557,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

In other news, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $1,012,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,527,294.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 16,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $786,953.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,645,016.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,938 shares of company stock worth $2,308,719 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NNN opened at $34.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.26. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $59.26.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $173.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.70 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NNN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley upgraded National Retail Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.