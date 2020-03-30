Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stake in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus (NYSE:BGR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus (NYSE:BGR) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,060 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus by 5,294.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus by 203.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 13,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus in the fourth quarter worth about $382,000.

Shares of NYSE:BGR opened at $5.96 on Monday. BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $12.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.69%.

About BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

