Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,672 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,976.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RARE shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.56.

In other news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $61,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RARE stock opened at $42.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.14. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a twelve month low of $31.99 and a twelve month high of $74.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.31 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 388.30% and a negative return on equity of 52.36%. Research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

