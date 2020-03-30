Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Position in Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,982 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 33,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 17,621 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its stake in Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 46,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 59,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust by 22.0% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 161,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 29,078 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN CEV opened at $12.05 on Monday. Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $13.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $0.0446 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%.

About Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.