Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 62,333 Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 77.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,333 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on GT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $18.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.52.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $6.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.55. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.33). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

