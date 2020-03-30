Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 3,028 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 77.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $282.23 on Monday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $195.34 and a 12 month high of $398.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.25.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $834.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

TDY has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.00.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

