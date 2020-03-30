Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 18,856 Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 18,856 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHK. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 312.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

Shares of BHK stock opened at $13.80 on Monday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $15.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

