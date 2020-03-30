Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stake in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NLSN. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nielsen by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Nielsen by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nielsen by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nielsen by 5,617.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Nielsen by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David W. Kenny purchased 55,400 shares of Nielsen stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,632.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 655,792 shares in the company, valued at $11,856,719.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James A. Attwood, Jr. purchased 250,000 shares of Nielsen stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $3,570,000.00. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.95. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NLSN shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

