Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,468 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.46% of Blackrock Muniassets Fund worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 97,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,769 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 46,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. 7.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MUA opened at $13.13 on Monday. Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Blackrock Muniassets Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

