Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Inc (NYSE:TPZ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Inc (NYSE:TPZ) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC raised its position in Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 62,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 31,485 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 339,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 109,453 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 8,756 shares during the period.

Shares of TPZ stock opened at $6.38 on Monday. Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st.

Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Company Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

