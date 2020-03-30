Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.38 Million Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AME. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $524,916.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,670 shares in the company, valued at $7,801,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AME opened at $71.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.93 and a 200-day moving average of $93.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.19. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $102.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on AMETEK from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on AMETEK from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AMETEK from $107.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens raised their price target on AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.71.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

