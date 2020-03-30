Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 143.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,688 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CZR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 196,890 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 84.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 14,576 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 91,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 11.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,007,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after buying an additional 102,555 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $6.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.28. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.37.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

